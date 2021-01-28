Titus Glover completes project he started in Tema East Constituency

Titus Nii Kwartei Glover

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency Titus Nii Kwartei Glover who also served in the first term of President Akufo-Addo's administration as a Deputy Minister of Transport has been spotted in a video circulating on various social media platforms with a wheelbarrow carrying pavement blocks at a suburb in the Tema East Constituency.

The pavement park will have a new look and both the youth and elders will be excited sitting here during their leisure time.



Some of the residents heaped praises on the former Member of Parliament for his selflessness and leadership skills shown even though he lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate.



A resident in an interview commended Mr Kwartei for thinking about the community and ensuring the project he started is duly completed.

"Hon Titus is truly a leader everyone should rely on. Even though he lost to his opponent, he still thinks about the residents and must be commended for his commitment in ensuring the second term of office for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo becomes fruitful".



He further appealed to MPs to help in developing their constituency whether they lose or win elections.





