Titus-Glover to contest in Tema East again in 2024

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has declared his intentions to contest the seat again in the 2024 elections.

He said there were so many programmes he started that needed to be completed even though some are being done in his absence in the Constituency.



The former Deputy Minister of Transport was defeated in last year’s elections after he managed to poll 31,956 of the total votes cast whereas his main opponent and eventual winner, Nii Ashia Odamten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate had 41,692 in the 2020 December elections.



He served the constituency for two terms, from 2012 to 2020 as a lawmaker.

Making the declarations on Onua TV’s Maakye on Wednesday hosted by Adwoa Konadu-Yiadom, Mr. Titus-Glover said “I will contest 2024 God willing”.



He said if the people want me to come back and complete the uncompleted project, I will come and complete them.



“I want to complete what I started like roads, Health insurance office, among others”.