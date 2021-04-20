Tiyumba Hope Foundation distribute food items to widows, orphans for Ramadan

The NGO also donated Qurans, used clothes and prayer mats to some students in the area

Source: Mohammed Gadafi, Contributor

The Tiyumba Hope Foundation (THF), a charitable nongovernmental organization has shared food items to some widows and impoverished women in several communities in the Northern Region to enable them have a fruitful Ramadan as Muslims across the world began the month-long spiritual prayer few days ago.

The organization also presented the holy book of Quran to orphans who are Islamic students, used clothes, prayer mats and ablution cans to the children.



Ramadan is one of the five pillars of the Islamic religion and Muslims undergo dawn to dust fast without food or water for about 29 or 30days as the Sunna of Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be upon Him). Scriptures of the Holy Quran encourages the Muslim Ummah (Believers) to share as much as possible with the underprivileged and poor in the society, particularly in this month.



Executive Director of Tiyumba Hope Foundation, Ms. Fadila Fuseini, said the donation is an annual activity under an initiative christened “Ramadan Sadaqa” (Almsgiving) of the foundation to less endowed people, women and children in the holy month of Ramadan.



She explained in an interview that about two hundred (200) people were targeted to benefit this year. She added the demand for the assorted food items keeps increasing every year anytime the foundation visits the communities to distribute them.



However, she indicated the numbers were overwhelming this year because more women and children were in need due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

Madam Fadila posited that most of these widows and aged women are allegedly perceived as witches in their communities, therefore people do not really consider their welfare and livelihood as important which is against the sustainable development goals one, two, three and eight.



Nonetheless, the Tiyumba Hope Foundation Executive Director believes these underserved people form an integral part of society regardless of their social and economic status in life.



“We want them to feel recognized and know that they are part of the society and we think about their wellbeing in spite of the numerous challenges. And that is why at Tiyumba Hope Foundation, we visit them frequently, at least thrice in a year, at the beginning and end of Ramadan and before Eid-ul Adha to provide them food and other items, motivate and encouraged them to keep on fighting”



Madam Fadila Fuseini urged the government to pay attention to these women and children and introduce initiatives and interventions that will improve their livelihood.



“Most of them do not have children, some have children but they’re still very young and therefore cannot go out there to hustle and work in order to bring something home for the mothers, so it is quite challenging for the families especially in this COVID-19 times coupled with the month of Ramadan” she stated.

Assemblyman for Kambonayili, one of the beneficiary communities, Ibrahim Baba, on behalf of the beneficiaries commended the foundation for the frequent support to the community. He said the gesture is timely and the people are glad that the organization always remembers them.



Mr. Ibrahim Baba called for international organizations and donors to partner Tiyumba Hope Foundation to extend more support to them.



One of the beneficiaries at Datoyili, Ayishetu Mahama also prayed for the organization and indicated that the little someone gives you today means the person will remember you again when there is more.