To break the 8, the NPP needs the credibility of Alan Kyerematen – The People’s Choice Campaign

Alan Kyerematen is an NPP stalwart hoping to be the party's flagbearer

The People’s Choice Campaign held its maiden Town Hall Meeting on the 23rd of March 2023 at the MJ Grand hotel, Accra.

The event was attended by Constituency Youth Organizers and their deputies, TESCON Presidents, and Polling Station Executives.



The town hall meeting was organized to engage grassroots delegates and young leaders of the NPP, and to affirm Alan Kyerematen as the people’s choice of leader for Ghana in the 2024 general election.



The People's Choice Campaign is a unity platform geared towards elevating the voices of the people of Ghana.



The platform will identify and develop effective channels through which transformational leaders can engage with younger, digital, professional and grassroots audiences in Ghana to advance political goals.



The People’s Choice Campaign is driven by primarily young, dynamic professionals from all walks of life who hope to ensure that the civic process is protected, and that everyday people are engaged in leadership.



The platform hopes to achieve these objectives through a strategy that is:

1. People Driven



2. Promotes and Centers important Issues (Democracy, and Transformational Development)



3. Assembles Conversations & Elevate Diverse Voices



4. Convenes and Activates Talents



5. Activates Grassroots participation.



The People’s Choice Campaign believes that, of all the candidates interested in the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Presidential office of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is the people’s choice.

To endorse this conviction, distinguished representatives from Alan Kyerematen’s official campaign team were invited to speak at the townhall and provide concrete and relatable information on the event’s theme.



Unsurprisingly, the main highlights of all their speeches were Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s unblemished record and personality as well as his marketable political brand which has been built on 30 long years of integrity and service to the NPP and Ghana as a whole.



Michael Osei Boateng a.k.a. “Pope”, former National Youth Organizer aspirant and former Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer, announced his endorsement of Hon. Alan Kyerematen and his new position as coordinator for the Youth Caucus for Alan (YCA).



Mr. Boateng was met with raucous applause from the over 200 youth delegates assembled at the meeting.



In his address, Michael Osei Boateng underscored the necessity of sticking to the long-held tradition of the party that rewards long service and sacrifice.



He emphasized that “the Hon. Alan Kyerematen has the right character, credibility and competence. As such he is trusted by most Ghanaians, and they desire his leadership. If we therefore wish to win power in the 2024 general elections, we have no better choice than Hon. Alan Kyerematen.”

On his part, Chairman Sammy Crabbe, a former 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP stressed the need for the party to vote for a candidate with the proven track record and known to be an achiever.



“This is because Ghanaians are tired of talkers and are clamoring for one who can achieve what he promises on the basis of his track record.” For him, Alan Kyerematen has distinguished himself in that regard.



Dr. Alhasan Samari, one-time regional minister of the upper east region emphasized the need for the party to choose a unifier who can bring the party together to secure victory for the NPP.



He explained in clear practical terms why Hon. Alan Kyerematen was that unifier. In his words "we need a unifier with a big vision who has an impeccable track record of integrity”.



Hon. Frank Agyekum, erstwhile Minister of Information added that “despite the current challenges, the NPP had a great track record as a party. What we need now is a leader who understands how to transform the economy through industrialization and that person is the Hon. Alan Kyerematen.”



Youth delegates at the event engaged in a spirited question and answer session regarding how Hon. Alan Kyerematen intends to advance policies impacting the youth of Ghana.

Youth delegates were presented with a detailed presentation on how Hon. Alan Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan would create policies that improve the lives of the youth in Ghana.



After a deeply insightful presentation on the personality, track record, and policy ideas of Hon. Alan Kyerematen, Hon. Catherine Afeku, Spokesperson for the Alan Kyerematen campaign summed it all up saying “Alan has the right experience, the right character and the right vision to lead the party and the nation”.



She urged delegates of the NPP to choose the best candidate, Alan Kyerematen, to lead the party to a brighter future.