'To serve with humility and sacrifice' - Duffuor as he declares 2024 NDC flagbearership bid

89723059 Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor has said: “Today, I officially announce my intention to contest for the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) anytime the party opens nominations.”

“I will offer myself once again to serve the land of my birth with humility and sacrifice when given the chance to do so,” he announced on Facebook.

As a precursor to his announcement, Dr Duffuor has been assisting the grassroots of the party through an initiative called the Ahotor project.

He has, through that, resourced some constituencies of the party with business operations as a way of fortifying the base of the party.




