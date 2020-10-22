2
Menu
News

Today at news stands

Newstoday 2 File photo

Photos (8)

Thu, 22 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic:

* Gold Assay Centre blocks GH¢14m tax evasion

* President Akufo-Addo calls for calm in Nigeria

Daily Guide:

* NPP MP 'killers' caged

* Bono 60-year-old refuse dump cleared

Ghanaian Times:

* After days of violent protests, bloodshed in Nigeria: Pres, world leaders call for calm

* Politicians must allow public institutions to work - Antwi-Danso

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.