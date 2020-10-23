Today at news stands

Fri, 23 Oct 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Daily Graphic:
Full moon symbol Promote peaceful election..NCCE to media
Full moon symbolGhana ready for AfCFTA - Trade Minister
Full moon symbolMaritime Authority tackles insecurity in Ghana's waters.
Daily Statesman:
Full moon symbolPresident calls for Pan-African payment system
Full moon symbolNPP road projects unprecedented...Jasikan chief testifies Akufo-Addo's 'Year of Roads'
Daily Guide:
Full moon symbol 7th arrest over NPP MP killing
Full moon symbol Collapsed church death toll hits 20
