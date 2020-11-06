Today at the News Stands

0
Fri, 6 Nov 2020

Daily Graphic:

* Illicit arms destroyed in Sekondi

* ECG to replace equipment. Receives $130m from Government

The Finder:

* Government gives ECG $130m for efficient, stable power supply - Minister

* Hassan Tampuli targets 45,000 votes on December 7th.

Ghanaian Times:

* National interest must override partisanship - Kan-Dapaah advises Political parties

* 1,200 illegal small arms destroyed in Sekondi.

The Daily Statesman:

* Ghana honours farmers/fisherman today

* $330m Boankra Port project takes off. As Akufo-Addo actualises Kufuor's vision.

New Weekend Crusading Guide:

* EC to present Roadmap for peaceful election to Parliament on Saturday.

* We are ready to provide adequate security - Kan-Dapaah assures as he briefs Parliament

The Chronicle:

* Retain NPP to keep your lights on - Amewu

* I am honest and truthful. Vote for me - Akufo-Addo

Daily Guide:

* Vote Nana to keep lights on

* $330m Boankra Inland Project takes off

