Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



* Illicit arms destroyed in Sekondi



* ECG to replace equipment. Receives $130m from Government



The Finder:



* Government gives ECG $130m for efficient, stable power supply - Minister

* Hassan Tampuli targets 45,000 votes on December 7th.



Ghanaian Times:



* National interest must override partisanship - Kan-Dapaah advises Political parties



* 1,200 illegal small arms destroyed in Sekondi.



The Daily Statesman:

* Ghana honours farmers/fisherman today



* $330m Boankra Port project takes off. As Akufo-Addo actualises Kufuor's vision.



New Weekend Crusading Guide:



* EC to present Roadmap for peaceful election to Parliament on Saturday.



* We are ready to provide adequate security - Kan-Dapaah assures as he briefs Parliament

The Chronicle:



* Retain NPP to keep your lights on - Amewu



* I am honest and truthful. Vote for me - Akufo-Addo



Daily Guide:



* Vote Nana to keep lights on

* $330m Boankra Inland Project takes off