Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:



*Amidu, Mahama lock horns - over €5m Airbus bribery scandal



*School feeding Programme pays GHC280m arrears - National coordinator



Daily Guide:



* Ex-Nana aide Krapa donates to Oti NPP

* More factories coming - NPP



The Chronicle:



* We have put 76 1D1F in operation - Nana Akomea



* Government secures 170m euros to open bank.



The New Crusading Guide:

* Ghana card to replace NHIS card on digital platform integration.



* Show up for interrogation - Amidu dares John Mahama.



Daily Graphic:



* Rejected ballots, potential third force?



* Election years record higher raid fatalities - Road safety statistics.

Ghanaian Times:



* Government pays GHc800m for completed GETFund projects.



* GHS to set up COVID-19 sample collection centres across country.