Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Finder:
* Springfield, ENI ordered to merge oil fields.
* Free SHS saviour of girls' education - Sirigu Naba
Daily Guide:
* Opuni signed $19.9m contract with expired certificate - witness
* Wear face mask - Blay tells NPP
Daily Graphic:
* Government bails out 8 SOEs - They will receive payroll support
*Ministry coordinates covid-19 researches to respond to pandemic
The Chronicle:
* Serial numbers of seized 436 pistols erased
* NPP Youth embark on 'Boots on Ground's campaign.
Republic Press:
* NDC runs from Airbus -akes capital of Agyapa deal
* I will beat up Kennedy Agyapong - Akroso chief threatens.
The Custodian:
* Lawyers for GO1 go wild - as Mahama, Amidu fight over €5m Airbus bribery scandal
*Free SHS is changing lives and female education - Sirigu Naba.
