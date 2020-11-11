Today at the News Stands

The Finder:



* Springfield, ENI ordered to merge oil fields.



* Free SHS saviour of girls' education - Sirigu Naba



Daily Guide:



* Opuni signed $19.9m contract with expired certificate - witness

* Wear face mask - Blay tells NPP



Daily Graphic:



* Government bails out 8 SOEs - They will receive payroll support



*Ministry coordinates covid-19 researches to respond to pandemic



The Chronicle:

* Serial numbers of seized 436 pistols erased



* NPP Youth embark on 'Boots on Ground's campaign.



Republic Press:



* NDC runs from Airbus -akes capital of Agyapa deal



* I will beat up Kennedy Agyapong - Akroso chief threatens.

The Custodian:



* Lawyers for GO1 go wild - as Mahama, Amidu fight over €5m Airbus bribery scandal



*Free SHS is changing lives and female education - Sirigu Naba.