News

Today at the News Stands

Wed, 11 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:

* Springfield, ENI ordered to merge oil fields.

* Free SHS saviour of girls' education - Sirigu Naba

Daily Guide:

* Opuni signed $19.9m contract with expired certificate - witness

* Wear face mask - Blay tells NPP

Daily Graphic:

* Government bails out 8 SOEs - They will receive payroll support

*Ministry coordinates covid-19 researches to respond to pandemic

The Chronicle:

* Serial numbers of seized 436 pistols erased

* NPP Youth embark on 'Boots on Ground's campaign.

Republic Press:

* NDC runs from Airbus -akes capital of Agyapa deal

* I will beat up Kennedy Agyapong - Akroso chief threatens.

The Custodian:

* Lawyers for GO1 go wild - as Mahama, Amidu fight over €5m Airbus bribery scandal

*Free SHS is changing lives and female education - Sirigu Naba.

