Today at the News Stands

The Custodian:
* NDC fights over JJ's funeral.
* Akufo-Addo Free SHS graduates score high in WASSCE.
The Daily Statesman:
* Data speaks: Comparative analysis of WASSCE results - 2015-2020
* Free SHS records big success.
The Finder:
* Business Development Ministry showcases success story.
* Free SHS graduates excel in WASSCE - despite challenges imposed by COVID-19.
Daily Guide:
* Chaos in NDC over Rawlings Funeral.
* JJ book of condolence opens.
Ghanaian Times:
* Police grab 40 suspected criminals - in dawn swoops in Accra.
* President proposes naming UDS after late former President Rawlings.
Daily Graphic:
* Ghana secures $3m to boost digital tools.
* Name UDS after Rawlings - President repeats appeal.
