Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Custodian:



* NDC fights over JJ's funeral.



* Akufo-Addo Free SHS graduates score high in WASSCE.



The Daily Statesman:



* Data speaks: Comparative analysis of WASSCE results - 2015-2020

* Free SHS records big success.



The Finder:



* Business Development Ministry showcases success story.



* Free SHS graduates excel in WASSCE - despite challenges imposed by COVID-19.



Daily Guide:

* Chaos in NDC over Rawlings Funeral.



* JJ book of condolence opens.



Ghanaian Times:



* Police grab 40 suspected criminals - in dawn swoops in Accra.



* President proposes naming UDS after late former President Rawlings.

Daily Graphic:



* Ghana secures $3m to boost digital tools.



* Name UDS after Rawlings - President repeats appeal.