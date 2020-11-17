Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Finder:
* Amidu resigns - after 32 months in office.
* Government and Huawei to build 1,000 rural telephony sites.
The Chornicle:
* Rawlings was an enigma - Mahama
* BOST made losses under Awuah Darko - Management.
Daily Graphic:
* Electoral materials go to regions.
* Five to 12-year-olds to test for COVID-19 at KIA
Ghanaian Times:
* Martin Amidu resigns.
* Police foil another bank robbery in Accra.
Daily Guide:
* How NDC lashed Rawlings - ET Mensah says.
* NPP MP 'killers' trial adjourned.
New Crusading Guide:
* Western North Minister commends Zoomlion
* Martin Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor
Daily Statesman:
* Police ready for peaceful election
* Information Minister cautions on spike in COVID-19 cases
B&FT:
* Agric needs practical incentives to sustain economic growth
* Ghana well-positioned to attract socially-responsible FDIs - HIPC Boss
