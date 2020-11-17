Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder:



* Amidu resigns - after 32 months in office.



* Government and Huawei to build 1,000 rural telephony sites.



The Chornicle:



* Rawlings was an enigma - Mahama

* BOST made losses under Awuah Darko - Management.



Daily Graphic:



* Electoral materials go to regions.



* Five to 12-year-olds to test for COVID-19 at KIA



Ghanaian Times:

* Martin Amidu resigns.



* Police foil another bank robbery in Accra.



Daily Guide:



* How NDC lashed Rawlings - ET Mensah says.



* NPP MP 'killers' trial adjourned.

New Crusading Guide:



* Western North Minister commends Zoomlion



* Martin Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor



Daily Statesman:



* Police ready for peaceful election

* Information Minister cautions on spike in COVID-19 cases



B&FT:



* Agric needs practical incentives to sustain economic growth



* Ghana well-positioned to attract socially-responsible FDIs - HIPC Boss