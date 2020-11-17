Today at the News Stands

0
Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (9)

Tue, 17 Nov 2020

The Finder:

* Amidu resigns - after 32 months in office.

* Government and Huawei to build 1,000 rural telephony sites.

The Chornicle:

* Rawlings was an enigma - Mahama

* BOST made losses under Awuah Darko - Management.

Daily Graphic:

* Electoral materials go to regions.

* Five to 12-year-olds to test for COVID-19 at KIA

Ghanaian Times:

* Martin Amidu resigns.

* Police foil another bank robbery in Accra.

Daily Guide:

* How NDC lashed Rawlings - ET Mensah says.

* NPP MP 'killers' trial adjourned.

New Crusading Guide:

* Western North Minister commends Zoomlion

* Martin Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor

Daily Statesman:

* Police ready for peaceful election

* Information Minister cautions on spike in COVID-19 cases

B&FT:

* Agric needs practical incentives to sustain economic growth

* Ghana well-positioned to attract socially-responsible FDIs - HIPC Boss

