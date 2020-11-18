Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



* Crashes, casualties: Adhere to road safety measures - NRSA tasks political parties



* President accepts Amidu's resignation



Ghanaian Times:



* MPs, others react to Martin Amidu's resignation

* Govt on course to settle $1bn debt owed IPPs - Energy Ministry



Daily Guide:



* Man killed over pork



* COCOBOD clears air over sole sourcing allegation



Finder:

* 2,080 perish in 10 months from road crashes in Ghana this year



* No govt official interfered in Amidu's work – NPP



B&FT:



* Stolen at sea: An investigation into illegal Chinese transshipment activities in West Africa



* More education needed to curb COVID-19 spread among children – CRI

Chronicle:



* Police to retrieve unlicensed small Arms before elections



* Documents nail SP over lack of office claim



Herald:



* Akufo-Addo paints Martin Amidu as 'problematic'

* Massive rot detected at COCOBOD



Inquisitor:



* Confusion at GRA over Commissioner's confirmation