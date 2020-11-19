0
Menu
News

Today at the News Stands

Newspapers Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (3)

Thu, 19 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Chronicle:

* President directs NBSSI to give Odawna fire victims cash.

* Rawlings reports fake account to the police.

Daily Graphic:

* Government launches GH¢100bn economic recovery blueprint

* Blackshield customers, others to receive part of locked-up funds.

Business Finder:

* U.S. supports Ghanaian women entrepreneurs

* Industry, development partners back CARES programme.

Ghanaian Times:

* DVLA grabs 2 awards for digital service delivery

* Fire guts pedestrian Mall in Accra.

The New Crusading Guide:

* Occupy Ghana expresses concern over Amidu's resignation.

* Foreign Minister commissions new Chanceries in Brussels, Berlin, Geneva.

Daily Guide:

* Rawlings death a big blow to NDC.

* Circle 'Mall' gutted, President visits scene.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.