Today at the News Stands

Daily Graphic:



* Honour Rawlings with peaceful elections - House of Chiefs charges Ghanaians



* Vice-president pays for waakye service with QR code scanner.



The New Weekend Crusading Guide:



* Martin Amidu takes on Kennedy Agyapong!

* Krokobite, Langba and Tuba install new chiefs.



The Informer:



* Team Mahama denigrates Rawlings



* NLA refutes JoyNews $10m scandal allegation.



Ghanaian Times:

* Former President Rawlings was fair, firm, principled - Dr Agyapong



* ECG signs deal to install 200 charging systems for electric cars.



Daily Guide:



* NPP targets 25% for Nana, 5 seats in Volta.



*QR Code system starts.