News

Today at the News Stands

Fri, 20 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Celebrities

Daily Graphic:

* Honour Rawlings with peaceful elections - House of Chiefs charges Ghanaians

* Vice-president pays for waakye service with QR code scanner.

The New Weekend Crusading Guide:

* Martin Amidu takes on Kennedy Agyapong!

* Krokobite, Langba and Tuba install new chiefs.

The Informer:

* Team Mahama denigrates Rawlings

* NLA refutes JoyNews $10m scandal allegation.

Ghanaian Times:

* Former President Rawlings was fair, firm, principled - Dr Agyapong

* ECG signs deal to install 200 charging systems for electric cars.

Daily Guide:

* NPP targets 25% for Nana, 5 seats in Volta.

*QR Code system starts.

