Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* December 7 polls: Can parties shore up votes?
* Council of State praises EC for good work
Daily Guide:
* If we sleep, we slip - Blay to NPP
* 7 NDC members killed in 2 crashes
B&FT:
* Power transmission losses on the rise - IES analysis shows
* Solid waste treatment project goes to Central Region
Ghanaian Times:
* Police grab 90 suspected criminals in Accra
* 6 NDC supporters perish, 50 injured in accident on Frante-Ejura road
Chronicle:
* We can't bite hands feeding us - Volta Chiefs assure Nana
* Strive for Aliu Mahama's values - KON tells the youth
Business24
* Terkper disputes claims of frail legacy
* Soya market gets boost with GH¢1m injection
* Food and Drugs Authority’s PLS initiative creates employment for 56 SMEs
The Daily Statesman:
* Government free Wi-Fi service for students begins.
* Volta saw little progress under NDC.
The Finder:
* We don't need new laws to fight corruption - Anyenini
* Dec 7 polls : if we sleep, It will slip - Freddie Blay.
The Ghanaian Publisher:
* Continue to trust me - Akufo-Addo
* 2020 Voters' register goes public.
