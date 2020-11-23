Today at the News Stands

0
Mon, 23 Nov 2020

Daily Graphic:

* December 7 polls: Can parties shore up votes?

* Council of State praises EC for good work

Daily Guide:

* If we sleep, we slip - Blay to NPP

* 7 NDC members killed in 2 crashes

B&FT:

* Power transmission losses on the rise - IES analysis shows

* Solid waste treatment project goes to Central Region

Ghanaian Times:

* Police grab 90 suspected criminals in Accra

* 6 NDC supporters perish, 50 injured in accident on Frante-Ejura road

Chronicle:

* We can't bite hands feeding us - Volta Chiefs assure Nana

* Strive for Aliu Mahama's values - KON tells the youth

Business24

* Terkper disputes claims of frail legacy

* Soya market gets boost with GH¢1m injection

* Food and Drugs Authority’s PLS initiative creates employment for 56 SMEs

The Daily Statesman:

* Government free Wi-Fi service for students begins.

* Volta saw little progress under NDC.

The Finder:

* We don't need new laws to fight corruption - Anyenini

* Dec 7 polls : if we sleep, It will slip - Freddie Blay.

The Ghanaian Publisher:

* Continue to trust me - Akufo-Addo

* 2020 Voters' register goes public.

