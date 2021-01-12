Today at the News Stands

0
Tue, 12 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

*2021 year of enforcement, Standard Authority bares teeth

*TUC urges govt to create more jobs

Chronicle

*Heads to roll as Akufo-Addo trims cabinet

*Opuni trial: COCOBOD bought $64.5m fertiliser from Agricult witness

New Crusading Guide

*Mahama's petition empty - Oppong Nkrumah

*Achiase chief roots for DCE

Daily Guide

*Diplomat found dead in room

*Ministers' list pops up

