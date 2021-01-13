Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Republic Press:



*Rawlings goes Home Jan.27



* Kids nose masks price goes up



The Chornicle:



*Total lockdown imminent - GMA President

* Madam Frema Opare merits second term in office - Jinapor



Daily Guide:



* Jubilee freezes new contracts



* Governing Boards dissolved



The Inquisitor:

* Rough Tactics: Veep, Allan set NPP ablaze



* Accra Digital Center Boss tackles Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu



Daily Graphic:



* Sale of educational materials bounces back. After nine months of school closure



* NPP, NDC 'battle' ready. They litigate over 16 Parliamentary seats.

Ghanaian Times:



*Late President Rawlings to go home Wednesday, Jan. 27.



* 1,941 public schools undergo disinfection in CR.