Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Republic Press:
*Rawlings goes Home Jan.27
* Kids nose masks price goes up
The Chornicle:
*Total lockdown imminent - GMA President
* Madam Frema Opare merits second term in office - Jinapor
Daily Guide:
* Jubilee freezes new contracts
* Governing Boards dissolved
The Inquisitor:
* Rough Tactics: Veep, Allan set NPP ablaze
* Accra Digital Center Boss tackles Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu
Daily Graphic:
* Sale of educational materials bounces back. After nine months of school closure
* NPP, NDC 'battle' ready. They litigate over 16 Parliamentary seats.
Ghanaian Times:
*Late President Rawlings to go home Wednesday, Jan. 27.
* 1,941 public schools undergo disinfection in CR.