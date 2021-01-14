Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Chronicle:



* Fireworks in Parliament tomorrow - As NPP and NDC put Speaker Bagbin to test.



*Judiciary to take Muntaka over bribery allegation



Daily Guide:



* NPP MP escapes death

*Mahama vrs Nana at Supreme Court today.



Daily Graphic:



*Election petition: Supreme court determines Mahama's motion today



*TEWU begins nationwide strike



The Business Analyst:

* Inflation rises to 10.4% in December



*Forex market traders envisage exchange rate stability



Business Finder:



*Review laws on procurement - in favour of local firms - GUTA



*CBG donates medical beds to Lekma Hospital.

The Daily Statesman:



*NPP - NDC majority 'fight' to be settled



*Rawlings to be buried at Ministry Cemetery