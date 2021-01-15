Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic:
* NPP, NSC agree on seating in Parliament
* Remain faithful, united - President Akufo-Addo urges party loyalists
The Finder:
* GMA fears exponential rise in COVID-19 cases
* Supreme court grants Mahama leave to correct errors
Ghanaian Times:
* NDC's election petition: SC orders live coverage as it grants John Mahama's motion
* No NDC candidate after Rawlings obtained more than 51% of votes - President Akufo-Addo
Republic Press:
* NPP, NDC lock horns over Majority status as Parliament sits today
* Mixed reaction over Government support for Private schools
Daily Guide:
* Mahama Granted amendment request
* NPP maintains Majority. NDC sits on Minority side