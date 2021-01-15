Today at the News Stands

0
Fri, 15 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Celebrities

Daily Graphic:

* NPP, NSC agree on seating in Parliament

* Remain faithful, united - President Akufo-Addo urges party loyalists

The Finder:

* GMA fears exponential rise in COVID-19 cases

* Supreme court grants Mahama leave to correct errors

Ghanaian Times:

* NDC's election petition: SC orders live coverage as it grants John Mahama's motion

* No NDC candidate after Rawlings obtained more than 51% of votes - President Akufo-Addo

Republic Press:

* NPP, NDC lock horns over Majority status as Parliament sits today

* Mixed reaction over Government support for Private schools

Daily Guide:

* Mahama Granted amendment request

* NPP maintains Majority. NDC sits on Minority side

