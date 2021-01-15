Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



* NPP, NSC agree on seating in Parliament



* Remain faithful, united - President Akufo-Addo urges party loyalists



The Finder:



* GMA fears exponential rise in COVID-19 cases

* Supreme court grants Mahama leave to correct errors



Ghanaian Times:



* NDC's election petition: SC orders live coverage as it grants John Mahama's motion



* No NDC candidate after Rawlings obtained more than 51% of votes - President Akufo-Addo



Republic Press:

* NPP, NDC lock horns over Majority status as Parliament sits today



* Mixed reaction over Government support for Private schools



Daily Guide:



* Mahama Granted amendment request



* NPP maintains Majority. NDC sits on Minority side