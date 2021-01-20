Today at the News Stands

0
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Wed, 20 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Business and Financial Times:

*5th edition of Beverages Awards launches, nominations open.

*Old-age poverty crisis looms

Ghanaian Times:

*US President elect, Joe Biden takes office today.

*Ongoing Election Petition: SC tosses Mahama's motion

Republic Press:

*Tsatsu, SC Judge clash over Jean Mensa.

*Kasoa Again! No face masks markets.

The Chronicle:

*Mahama punched down.

*Defeated MP-Ministers blacklisted

Daily Guide:

*Covid vaccines coming - President hints.

*Nana picks 85 ministers. Cuts off 7 ministries

Daily Graphic:

*President reduces ministries to 29.

*Government will support safe COVID-19 vaccine - President

The Daily Statesman:

*Mahama suffers first blow

*President: Goceenem working with international agencies to get Covid-19 vaccine.

The Finder:

*TEWU suspends nationwide industrial action.

*Opare Duncan to act as National Security Coordinator

