Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Business and Financial Times:



*5th edition of Beverages Awards launches, nominations open.



*Old-age poverty crisis looms



Ghanaian Times:



*US President elect, Joe Biden takes office today.

*Ongoing Election Petition: SC tosses Mahama's motion



Republic Press:



*Tsatsu, SC Judge clash over Jean Mensa.



*Kasoa Again! No face masks markets.



The Chronicle:

*Mahama punched down.



*Defeated MP-Ministers blacklisted



Daily Guide:



*Covid vaccines coming - President hints.



*Nana picks 85 ministers. Cuts off 7 ministries

Daily Graphic:



*President reduces ministries to 29.



*Government will support safe COVID-19 vaccine - President



The Daily Statesman:



*Mahama suffers first blow

*President: Goceenem working with international agencies to get Covid-19 vaccine.



The Finder:



*TEWU suspends nationwide industrial action.



*Opare Duncan to act as National Security Coordinator