0
Menu
News

Today at the News Stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (5)

Thu, 21 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Statesman:

* Judges set out issues for election petition

* Frema: Govt committed to human rights in COVID-19 fight

Chronicle:

* Robbers loot GCB Bank Bullion van; gun down innocent cop

* NDC MPs want to obstruct govt business - Afenyo Markin

Daily Guide:

* US civil rights activist lauds Nana COVID-19 fight

* Trump out, Biden takes over US

* Mahama Vrs Nana..5 key issues to judge

Daily Graphic:

* Baby harvesting syndicate busted; they include 2 doctors, 4 nurses

*Election petition: Supreme Court outlines roadmap for trial

Source: www.ghanaweb.com