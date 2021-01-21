Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Statesman:



* Judges set out issues for election petition



* Frema: Govt committed to human rights in COVID-19 fight



Chronicle:



* Robbers loot GCB Bank Bullion van; gun down innocent cop

* NDC MPs want to obstruct govt business - Afenyo Markin



Daily Guide:



* US civil rights activist lauds Nana COVID-19 fight



* Trump out, Biden takes over US



* Mahama Vrs Nana..5 key issues to judge

Daily Graphic:



* Baby harvesting syndicate busted; they include 2 doctors, 4 nurses



*Election petition: Supreme Court outlines roadmap for trial