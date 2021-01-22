Today at the News Stands

0
Fri, 22 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Weekend Crusading Guide:

* End of road for ministerial lobbyists - Final list drops

* John Kumah supports Nana Yaa Asantewaa women empowerment centre

* Pay us or we lock up your facilities, middle belt contractors threaten

Chronicle:

* Nana 'throws out' Ghartey, Gloria & others

* Knives out for Koku Anyidoho, activist wants him expelled from NDC

Daily Graphic:

* President selects ministers

* Mourners to don special cloth for Rawling's funeral

* False news on COVID-19 major challenge - Prof. Tagoe

Ghanaian Times:

* Pres nominates 46 ministers-designate sends list to parliament

* Govt urged to set up infrastructure fund for health facilities

* Compulsory wearing of nose masks: 505 offenders arrested in Accra, Tema

Daily Guide:

* Nana names 46 ministers Osafo-Maafo out!

* Mahama wants petition hearing halted

