Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Guide
* EC, Nana ready to tango with Mahama
*Virtual sittings for MPs
B&FT
*Handicraft sector shows no sign of recovery
*Govt to use COVID-19 cash to set up Dev't Bank
Daily Graphic
* Ghana mourns: Nation pays last respects to Rawlings
* Election petition: EC, Akufo-Addo file witness statements
Ghanaian Times:
*Rawlings begins journey home
*Ghana pledges $50m to support ECOWAS security operations
Ghanaian Publisher:
*Rawlings was a Paradox - Palmer-Buckle
*EC denies votes padding claim. Files witness statement.
The Chronicle:
*Maritime Destabilization on the rise - Akufo-Addo
*Lawyer Paintsil sues Midland Savings & Loans Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah for libel.
The New Crusading Guide:
*Ghana's first COVID vaccine roll-out.
*Kweku Ofori Asiamah is Best Minister in Akufo-Addo's Government - FAKS report
The Finder:
*COVID-19: Shift system begins in some Central Region schools today.
*Rawlings' legacy should inspire all to value probity and accountability - Palmer-Buckle