0
Menu
News

Today at the News Stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (9)

Mon, 25 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Guide

* EC, Nana ready to tango with Mahama

*Virtual sittings for MPs

B&FT

*Handicraft sector shows no sign of recovery

*Govt to use COVID-19 cash to set up Dev't Bank

Daily Graphic

* Ghana mourns: Nation pays last respects to Rawlings

* Election petition: EC, Akufo-Addo file witness statements

Ghanaian Times:

*Rawlings begins journey home

*Ghana pledges $50m to support ECOWAS security operations

Ghanaian Publisher:

*Rawlings was a Paradox - Palmer-Buckle

*EC denies votes padding claim. Files witness statement.

The Chronicle:

*Maritime Destabilization on the rise - Akufo-Addo

*Lawyer Paintsil sues Midland Savings & Loans Receiver, Eric Nana Nipah for libel.

The New Crusading Guide:

*Ghana's first COVID vaccine roll-out.

*Kweku Ofori Asiamah is Best Minister in Akufo-Addo's Government - FAKS report

The Finder:

*COVID-19: Shift system begins in some Central Region schools today.

*Rawlings' legacy should inspire all to value probity and accountability - Palmer-Buckle

Source: www.ghanaweb.com