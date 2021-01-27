Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:



*Papa J goes home today



The Finder:



*Melcolm Group Chairman dies at 84.



* 32% of persons contracting COVID-19 are falling sick - GHS



Ghanaian Times:

*President Akufo-Addo, others pay last respects to Rawlings



*GRA targets GHc60bn revenue for 2021



The Custodian:



* Judges warn Mahama. Obey our orders or we dismiss your petition.



*Women's Network extols Ursula's nomination



Republic Press:

*Supreme court warns Mahama



*Children and what they know about Rawlings



The Daily Statesman:



*Covid-19 impact on patients worsening in Ghana says GMA



*Bono residents excited about Justina's nomination as Regional-Minister designate.



The New Crusading Guide:

*Obey court orders, else we will dismiss your petition - Judges to Mahama lawyers



*COVID-19: Shut down Churches, schools again - occupyghana



Daily Guide:



*President, Veep, Kufour, Mahama pay Rawlings last respect



*File witness statement. Judges order Mahama



The Chronicle:

*Please, we can't wait for Tsatsu. Supreme court tells Tony Lithur



*Identities of whistleblowers not well protected - NCCE survey



Daily Analyst:



*J.J goes home today.



*Supreme court warns Mahama. We'll throw out your case