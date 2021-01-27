Today at the News Stands

0
Wed, 27 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic:

*Papa J goes home today

The Finder:

*Melcolm Group Chairman dies at 84.

* 32% of persons contracting COVID-19 are falling sick - GHS

Ghanaian Times:

*President Akufo-Addo, others pay last respects to Rawlings

*GRA targets GHc60bn revenue for 2021

The Custodian:

* Judges warn Mahama. Obey our orders or we dismiss your petition.

*Women's Network extols Ursula's nomination

Republic Press:

*Supreme court warns Mahama

*Children and what they know about Rawlings

The Daily Statesman:

*Covid-19 impact on patients worsening in Ghana says GMA

*Bono residents excited about Justina's nomination as Regional-Minister designate.

The New Crusading Guide:

*Obey court orders, else we will dismiss your petition - Judges to Mahama lawyers

*COVID-19: Shut down Churches, schools again - occupyghana

Daily Guide:

*President, Veep, Kufour, Mahama pay Rawlings last respect

*File witness statement. Judges order Mahama

The Chronicle:

*Please, we can't wait for Tsatsu. Supreme court tells Tony Lithur

*Identities of whistleblowers not well protected - NCCE survey

Daily Analyst:

*J.J goes home today.

*Supreme court warns Mahama. We'll throw out your case

