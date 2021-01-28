0
Menu
News

Today at the News Stands

Newspapers Newsstand Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Photos (8)

Thu, 28 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Business Analyst:

*Rawlings advocated for self-sufficient Africa -UN

* Forex markets lower forward exchange rate expectations

Daily Guide:

*Goodbye our Hero. Konadu's touching tribute

*Farewell Commandante. Rawlings laid to rest.

The New Crusading Guide:

*Akufo-Addo eulogises Rawlings as he bids him farewell.

*Mahama finally files his witness statement.

Daily Graphic:

*'Commandante' Rawlings interred. As nation grieves in unity.

* Election petition: Mahama files witness statements.

The Chronicle:

*Anlo Chiefs' threat ends in smoke.

*Rawlings' beautiful 'daughters' fight for recognition.

Business Finder:

*Huge increase in electronic payments - GhIPPs

Pushpin Businesses on edge - As another lockdown looks irreversible due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases

Ghanaian Times:

*Nation bids Rawlings farewell as remains laid to rest.

*History will be kind to Rawlings - President Akufo-Addo

Source: www.ghanaweb.com