Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Business Analyst:



*Rawlings advocated for self-sufficient Africa -UN



* Forex markets lower forward exchange rate expectations



Daily Guide:



*Goodbye our Hero. Konadu's touching tribute

*Farewell Commandante. Rawlings laid to rest.



The New Crusading Guide:



*Akufo-Addo eulogises Rawlings as he bids him farewell.



*Mahama finally files his witness statement.



Daily Graphic:

*'Commandante' Rawlings interred. As nation grieves in unity.



* Election petition: Mahama files witness statements.



The Chronicle:



*Anlo Chiefs' threat ends in smoke.



*Rawlings' beautiful 'daughters' fight for recognition.

Business Finder:



*Huge increase in electronic payments - GhIPPs



Pushpin Businesses on edge - As another lockdown looks irreversible due to upsurge in COVID-19 cases



Ghanaian Times:



*Nation bids Rawlings farewell as remains laid to rest.

*History will be kind to Rawlings - President Akufo-Addo