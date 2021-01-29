Today at the News Stands

0
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Fri, 29 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic:

*Election petition: Hearing begins today.

* Ghana improves on 2020 Corruption Perception Index

Daily Analyst:

*Police crackdown on COVID-29 rule breakers. As they begin random vehicle checks

*JJ was a peoples' person - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

The Finder:

*Mahama's lawyers suffer fresh setback. As Supreme Court dismisses review applications.

* Ghana improves score on 2020 Corruption Perception Index.

The Custodian:

*Akufo-Addo presents Papa J's Epitaph

* Ghana records 390 COVID-19 deaths. Active cases now 3,940

Ghanaian Times:

*COVID-19 scare: We'll ensure safety of school children - GES assures parents

*MOH invites public for free COVID-19 tests.

The Chronicle:

* Tsatsu fails to convince Law Lords as two main applications thrown out.

*COVID-19 kills three kids at KATH

Daily Guide:

* Supreme court bounces Mahama. Full trial begins today.

*Godfred Dame wins Best Dep.Minister

