Today at the News Stands

Ghanaian Times:
*Ghana records more COVID19 deaths
'Shisha' contributing to increased death toll-KNUST
*Public Services Commission outlines COVID19 guidelines for public institutions
*Half-Assini Police Commander allegedly commits suicide
The Finder:
*Funerals, weddings, concerts, banned.
*NPP refutes minority's claim of not supporting relief for students
*Asiedu-Nketia runs away from his Mahama victory claim
Business24:
*‘Economy vulnerable to portfolio outflows’
*Tullow forecasts 23% decline in 2021 production
*Container shortage pushes freight rates through the roof.
Daily Graphic:
*Cost of Covid-19 test at KIA reduced to $50
*Social activities restricted
*Election Petition: Supreme Court plays video on Aseidu Nketia today
Herald:
* Supreme Court judges run from EC Boss' family ties with
Akufo-Addo's wife
*I couldn't cope with Rawlings' friends - Konadu
Informer:
*Surge in COVID19 Cases.. ban public gatherings or face our wrath - GMA impels government to act
*My election divine; not stumbling block - Bagbin
Daily Post:
* NPP MPs have become insensitive to students plight - Mahama Ayariga
* Carlos Ahenkorah was only arranging the ballot papers, he didn't snatch it - KT Hammond
New Crusading Guide:
*Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP commissions Mechanised borehole Water projects
*You can't hold Ada to ransom... Residents warn 'Selfish' chiefs & politicians over Songor salt project.
*Akoto-Ampaw, Mosquito square-up Supreme Court today
*Nigerians want sale of foreign rice criminalised
*Sunyani assembly parents whose children do not wear masks