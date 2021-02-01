Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Ghanaian Times:



*Ghana records more COVID19 deaths



'Shisha' contributing to increased death toll-KNUST



*Public Services Commission outlines COVID19 guidelines for public institutions



*Half-Assini Police Commander allegedly commits suicide



The Finder:



*Funerals, weddings, concerts, banned.

*NPP refutes minority's claim of not supporting relief for students



*Asiedu-Nketia runs away from his Mahama victory claim



Business24:



*‘Economy vulnerable to portfolio outflows’



*Tullow forecasts 23% decline in 2021 production



*Container shortage pushes freight rates through the roof.



Daily Graphic:

*Cost of Covid-19 test at KIA reduced to $50



*Social activities restricted



*Election Petition: Supreme Court plays video on Aseidu Nketia today



Herald:



* Supreme Court judges run from EC Boss' family ties with



Akufo-Addo's wife



*I couldn't cope with Rawlings' friends - Konadu

Informer:



*Surge in COVID19 Cases.. ban public gatherings or face our wrath - GMA impels government to act



*My election divine; not stumbling block - Bagbin



Daily Post:



* NPP MPs have become insensitive to students plight - Mahama Ayariga



* Carlos Ahenkorah was only arranging the ballot papers, he didn't snatch it - KT Hammond



New Crusading Guide:

*Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MP commissions Mechanised borehole Water projects



*You can't hold Ada to ransom... Residents warn 'Selfish' chiefs & politicians over Songor salt project.



*Akoto-Ampaw, Mosquito square-up Supreme Court today



*Nigerians want sale of foreign rice criminalised



*Sunyani assembly parents whose children do not wear masks