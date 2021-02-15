Today at the News Stands

0
Mon, 15 Feb 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Informer:

* Asiedu Nketia’s “ My Lord, I don’t have those figures here”... exposes NDC’s inability to collate results

* GETFund scholarship brouhaha - Double-tongued Napo busted, forced to eat own words

Daily Statesman:

* Clean Agyapa deal in Ghana’s interest- Godfred Dame assures

* Having EC boss in witness box won’t change 2020 election results -

Gabby Otchere-Darko

Insight:

*Alfred Obeng clears air over BOST saga

* Arthur Kennedy, says Supreme Court ruling unjust

Ghanaian Observer:

* Agyapa Royalties deal clean - Attorney-General designate

* Election Petition: How Supreme Court upheld respondents’ submission

Chronicle:

* kpooh! Police officer blows himself up in Tema

* Godfred Dame demystifies Agyapa deal

Daily Guide:

* NDC Vrs Jean Mensa - Subpoena war breaks out

* Napo promises transparent oil revenue regime

Daily Post:

* Oyiwa! Akufo-Addo and Co. incur $134 million debt for Ghana for cancelling GCGP’s power agreement

* Ken Ofori-Atta skips vetting tomorrow: claims he’s going for post-coronavirus infection review in U.S

New Crusading Guide:

* Agyapa deal: AG-designate allays fears..says it was done in national interest

* Ghana oil to cough up GHc$15M in a suit

Daily Dispatch:

* NDC National Chairman slot - Spio-Garbrah and Asiedu Nketia to challenge Ofosu-Ampofo

* Full Supreme Court judgement in refusing Jean Mensa’s cross examination

Daily Graphic:

* #COVID19 vaccination plan: Government estimates GHc295M for 20 million people

* Mahama moves to reopen case today

