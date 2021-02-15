Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Informer:
* Asiedu Nketia’s “ My Lord, I don’t have those figures here”... exposes NDC’s inability to collate results
* GETFund scholarship brouhaha - Double-tongued Napo busted, forced to eat own words
Daily Statesman:
* Clean Agyapa deal in Ghana’s interest- Godfred Dame assures
* Having EC boss in witness box won’t change 2020 election results -
Gabby Otchere-Darko
Insight:
*Alfred Obeng clears air over BOST saga
* Arthur Kennedy, says Supreme Court ruling unjust
Ghanaian Observer:
* Agyapa Royalties deal clean - Attorney-General designate
* Election Petition: How Supreme Court upheld respondents’ submission
Chronicle:
* kpooh! Police officer blows himself up in Tema
* Godfred Dame demystifies Agyapa deal
Daily Guide:
* NDC Vrs Jean Mensa - Subpoena war breaks out
* Napo promises transparent oil revenue regime
Daily Post:
* Oyiwa! Akufo-Addo and Co. incur $134 million debt for Ghana for cancelling GCGP’s power agreement
* Ken Ofori-Atta skips vetting tomorrow: claims he’s going for post-coronavirus infection review in U.S
New Crusading Guide:
* Agyapa deal: AG-designate allays fears..says it was done in national interest
* Ghana oil to cough up GHc$15M in a suit
Daily Dispatch:
* NDC National Chairman slot - Spio-Garbrah and Asiedu Nketia to challenge Ofosu-Ampofo
* Full Supreme Court judgement in refusing Jean Mensa’s cross examination
Daily Graphic:
* #COVID19 vaccination plan: Government estimates GHc295M for 20 million people
* Mahama moves to reopen case today