Today at the News Stands

Wed, 17 Mar 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

B&FT:

* Prioritize locally-produced gas over imported LNG - Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber

* Collective effort required to save economy from COVID-19 scourge - Ofori-Atta

Daily Guide:

* Bloodshed at Upper Dixcove

* Apam buries 13 drowned kids

Ghanaian Times:

* Apam at standstill as remains of 11 teenagers laid to rest

* €10m e-waste management facility to be constructed in Accra

Daily Graphic:

* Join forces to rebuild economy - Ofori-Atta

* Double track reintroduced to ensure social distancing

Business24:

* Finance Ministry defends clean-up levy on banks

* Gov’t understating public debt, Minority says; threatens boycott of budget approval

* BOST revives Bolga depot

Chronicle:

* American Embassy officers robbed in diplomatic enclave

* Queenmother, chiefs taken hostage by rival chief's subjects

Finder:

* KGL's NLA bailout raises key questions

* Ghana COVID-19 deaths rise to 698

Ghanaian Publisher:

* ESPA applauds Sanitation & Pollution Levy

* God kept me - Ofori-Atta on his COVID-19 complications

Herald:

* Akufo-Addo lied about COVID-19 free water, electricity and food

* NPP flagbearer contest heating up already

