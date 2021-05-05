Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Daily Statesman:
* Fuel prices readjusted downwards. After stakeholders' meeting
* State Housing boss honoured for sterling performance
Daily Guide:
* I didn't sack Domelevo. He retired - Nana
* Kasoa Teen 'killers' 19 & 16 years
The Finder:
* NPA reduces fuel margins to 9 pesewas per litre
* 100 RTI officers functioning nationwide - Oppong Nkrumah
Republic Press:
* $14m Veep Mansion rots away. Squatters, Weeds, Rodents take over.
* Teenage Pregnancy surge: 'Men should zip up. Girls should close their legs' - Otiko Djaba
Ghanaian Times:
* Ghanaian Times Editor files to contest GJA Presidency
* NPA announces reduction in petroleum product prices.