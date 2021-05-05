0
Today at the News Stands

Wed, 5 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Daily Statesman:

* Fuel prices readjusted downwards. After stakeholders' meeting

* State Housing boss honoured for sterling performance

Daily Guide:

* I didn't sack Domelevo. He retired - Nana

* Kasoa Teen 'killers' 19 & 16 years

The Finder:

* NPA reduces fuel margins to 9 pesewas per litre

* 100 RTI officers functioning nationwide - Oppong Nkrumah

Republic Press:

* $14m Veep Mansion rots away. Squatters, Weeds, Rodents take over.

* Teenage Pregnancy surge: 'Men should zip up. Girls should close their legs' - Otiko Djaba

Ghanaian Times:

* Ghanaian Times Editor files to contest GJA Presidency

* NPA announces reduction in petroleum product prices.

