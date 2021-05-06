Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Guide:
* Woman Gives Birth To 9 Babies
* ‘Fix Country’ Is NDC Inspired - Freddie Blay
* National Security Guys Grabbed Over Galamsey In Atewa Forest
Daily Graphic :
* COVID-19 2nd Doses Arrive Tomorrow
* Free SHS Policy Under Stress - Education Minister
* Wey Gey Hey Ramadan Saga: Peace Council Calls For Cool Heads
Ghanaian Times:
* Police admin. deploys 200-member crack team
* Minority Leader condemns indiscriminate sale of state lands in Tamale
* Armed robbers kill security man at Dzodze
The Chronicle:
* Rome was not built in a day - Sammi Awuku
* John Mahama stands tall to lead NDC
Business Finder:
* NHIA pays over GH¢290m to service providers
* Ecobank,TANOE train women business owners.