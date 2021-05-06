Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Guide:



* Woman Gives Birth To 9 Babies



* ‘Fix Country’ Is NDC Inspired - Freddie Blay



* National Security Guys Grabbed Over Galamsey In Atewa Forest



Daily Graphic :

* COVID-19 2nd Doses Arrive Tomorrow



* Free SHS Policy Under Stress - Education Minister



* Wey Gey Hey Ramadan Saga: Peace Council Calls For Cool Heads



Ghanaian Times:



* Police admin. deploys 200-member crack team

* Minority Leader condemns indiscriminate sale of state lands in Tamale



* Armed robbers kill security man at Dzodze



The Chronicle:



* Rome was not built in a day - Sammi Awuku



* John Mahama stands tall to lead NDC

Business Finder:



* NHIA pays over GH¢290m to service providers



* Ecobank,TANOE train women business owners.