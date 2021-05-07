Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Finder



*Road crashes: Motorcycles killed 441 out of the 1,034 killed this year



#FixTheCountry demo organisers vow to challenge injunction



The Chronicle:



#FixTheCountry demo 'Yaamutu'

*Akufo-Addo is fixing the country



Ghanaian Times:



*Three die, 20 injured on gory crash on motorway



*Court restrains #FixTheCountry demo



Weekend Today:

*J.J's. dark days of silence returns



*Matters of LGBTQ: The truth & the law; only therapy



New Weekend Crusading Guide



*Asante Akyem South Youth, NPP debunk galamsey tag



*Awoshie, Pokuase land owners commend government efforts to pay compensation

The Daily Statesman:



*We're fixing Ghana's problems, Bawumia assures



*1,034 perish through road accidents in Four months



Daily Graphic:



*Government committed to media freedom, says Oppong Nkrumah

*President forwards Agyebeng's nomination to Parliament