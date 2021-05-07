Today at the News Stands

0
Fri, 7 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finder

*Road crashes: Motorcycles killed 441 out of the 1,034 killed this year

#FixTheCountry demo organisers vow to challenge injunction

The Chronicle:

#FixTheCountry demo 'Yaamutu'

*Akufo-Addo is fixing the country

Ghanaian Times:

*Three die, 20 injured on gory crash on motorway

*Court restrains #FixTheCountry demo

Weekend Today:

*J.J's. dark days of silence returns

*Matters of LGBTQ: The truth & the law; only therapy

New Weekend Crusading Guide

*Asante Akyem South Youth, NPP debunk galamsey tag

*Awoshie, Pokuase land owners commend government efforts to pay compensation

The Daily Statesman:

*We're fixing Ghana's problems, Bawumia assures

*1,034 perish through road accidents in Four months

Daily Graphic:

*Government committed to media freedom, says Oppong Nkrumah

*President forwards Agyebeng's nomination to Parliament

