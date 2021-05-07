Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Finder
*Road crashes: Motorcycles killed 441 out of the 1,034 killed this year
#FixTheCountry demo organisers vow to challenge injunction
The Chronicle:
#FixTheCountry demo 'Yaamutu'
*Akufo-Addo is fixing the country
Ghanaian Times:
*Three die, 20 injured on gory crash on motorway
*Court restrains #FixTheCountry demo
Weekend Today:
*J.J's. dark days of silence returns
*Matters of LGBTQ: The truth & the law; only therapy
New Weekend Crusading Guide
*Asante Akyem South Youth, NPP debunk galamsey tag
*Awoshie, Pokuase land owners commend government efforts to pay compensation
The Daily Statesman:
*We're fixing Ghana's problems, Bawumia assures
*1,034 perish through road accidents in Four months
Daily Graphic:
*Government committed to media freedom, says Oppong Nkrumah
*President forwards Agyebeng's nomination to Parliament