Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic



*COVID-19 protocols missing at KIA



*Government engages missions on deportee rights



The Statesman:



*CID probes 53 schools

*President pledges support May 9 foundation



*Pessimism will suffocate us



B&FT



*Local jewellery industry dying



*Audit Agency to block funds and prosecute officers for breaches

Economy Times:



*BoG likely to miss inflation Target



*Banks fleece customers, cut down on loans



Daily Guide:



*Alleged coup plotters stay in jail, Agordzo out

*Judge, 7 others cited for contempt



The New Crusading Guide:



* Government will support May 9 foundation - Akufo-Addo



* Land guards on rampage at Gbetsile



The Finder:

*Stronger integration of ECOWAS markets crucial



*Hungry ECOWAS citizens to increase to 27m by end of 2021



The Chronicle:



*CID probes OWASS, St. Louis over alleged fraud



*JB's suspected killer requests police phone records