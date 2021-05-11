Today at the News Stands

0
Tue, 11 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

Daily Graphic

*COVID-19 protocols missing at KIA

*Government engages missions on deportee rights

The Statesman:

*CID probes 53 schools

*President pledges support May 9 foundation

*Pessimism will suffocate us

B&FT

*Local jewellery industry dying

*Audit Agency to block funds and prosecute officers for breaches

Economy Times:

*BoG likely to miss inflation Target

*Banks fleece customers, cut down on loans

Daily Guide:

*Alleged coup plotters stay in jail, Agordzo out

*Judge, 7 others cited for contempt

The New Crusading Guide:

* Government will support May 9 foundation - Akufo-Addo

* Land guards on rampage at Gbetsile

The Finder:

*Stronger integration of ECOWAS markets crucial

*Hungry ECOWAS citizens to increase to 27m by end of 2021

The Chronicle:

*CID probes OWASS, St. Louis over alleged fraud

*JB's suspected killer requests police phone records

