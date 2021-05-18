Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Finder:
*Bawumia explains Economic situation
*GH¢271m Financial loss. Opuni, Agogo challenge Judge
Daily Statesman:
*Sick Opuni out of court. Files for stay of proceedings
*NR records no covid-19 cases in 3 weeks
Ghanaian Times:
*Disarm security guards! Forestry Commission orders licensed timber contractors
*COVID-19 2nd jab begins tomorrow
*Wey Gey Hey Saga: Peace Council confers with National Chief Imam
*Several tax reliefs exemptions, reliefs in 2021 budget.
Daily Graphic:
*Seal $2bn leakage- Tax consultant urges over illicit gold trade
*GHS: Go to same centre for 2nd COVID-19 jab
Economy Times:
*Economic woes: The COVId D excuse too much -Economist
* Single digit inflation short lived