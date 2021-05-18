Today at the News Stands

0
Tue, 18 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finder:

*Bawumia explains Economic situation

*GH¢271m Financial loss. Opuni, Agogo challenge Judge

Daily Statesman:

*Sick Opuni out of court. Files for stay of proceedings

*NR records no covid-19 cases in 3 weeks

Ghanaian Times:

*Disarm security guards! Forestry Commission orders licensed timber contractors

*COVID-19 2nd jab begins tomorrow

*Wey Gey Hey Saga: Peace Council confers with National Chief Imam

*Several tax reliefs exemptions, reliefs in 2021 budget.

Daily Graphic:

*Seal $2bn leakage- Tax consultant urges over illicit gold trade

*GHS: Go to same centre for 2nd COVID-19 jab

Economy Times:

*Economic woes: The COVId D excuse too much -Economist

* Single digit inflation short lived

