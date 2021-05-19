Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
The Daily Statesman:
* Don't blame us for election violence - EC
* 'African needs debt cancellation'
The Finder:
* EC proposes closing voting at 3pm to IPAC
* TOR in GHS 151.9m statutory payments arrears
The Chronicle:
* JHS student commits suicide
* Akufo-Addo to IMF, World Bank: Cancel Africa debts
The New Crusading Guide:
* Cancel Africa's debts - Akufo-Addo to Breton Woods institutions
* Former Shai Osudoku DCE accused of attacking land owners at Dodowa
Ghanaian Times:
* Massive demolition exercise in Accra
* Youth demand for astro turfs soars
Daily Guide:
* Cancel Africa's debts, Akufo-Addo pushes
* NPP touts economic gains
Daily Graphic:
* Unauthorised structures go down in Accra
* GRA offers tax incentives to businesses
Today:
*GPL stinks, where is the love - Nduom
*PPP condemns brutalities