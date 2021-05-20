Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers

The Informer:



*€170m secured to start Dev. Bank



*Taskforce targeting illegal activities, not licenses - Nitiwul



Daily Guide:



*AG charges MP with $2.4m fraud

*Otumfuo wants Owabi Dam dredged



Ghanaian Times:



*Fight against pandemic: 2nd COVID-19 vaccination takes off



*We'll not back down on galamsey fight - Nitiwul



Daily Graphic:

*Galamsey wreaks havoc. Vast swathes of forests, rivers devasted in Eastern, Western Regions



*Let's invest heavily in sanitation - Speakers



The Chornicle:



*TOR collapsing under heavy debts



*Make lupus medical care visible in Ghana - Oyeman Foundation