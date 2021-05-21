Today at the News Stands

0
Fri, 21 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Times:

*We'll crack all murder cases - Interior Minister

*DBG to inject $1bn into economy in 5 years - Finance Minister

Weekend Today:

*Our roads claim more lives than COVID-19

*Nigerians impersonate Ghanaians abroad.

The Finder:

*IPAC approves 10 proposals to to reform elections

*16-day load shedding timetable released for other parts of Accra

Republic Press:

*No peace for Jean Mensa as NDC launches 2024 attacks

*Used nose masks flood streets of Accra

Daily Graphic:

*Development Bank opens on July with initial $500m capital

*Parties endorse new voting time

Daily Guide:

*Nana grabs UCC Doctorate over free SHS

*€20m Kumasi Waste Plant opens

