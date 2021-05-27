Today at the News Stands

0
Thu, 27 May 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Business Analyst:

*Ghana's 4th oilfield put on hold.

*SEC launches first Capital Market Master Plan

Business Finder:

*Ensure success of AfCFTA - Veep

*Go to court. President tells opponents of mode of Anti-Galamsey fight

The Inquisitor:

*UEW honours NAPO

*Ahmed Shale's murder! Gyeabour punches Ken

The Chornicle:

*TOR pays GH¢1.167bn NDC Legacy debts

*KGL Foundation makes available 10 incubators to Kokrokoo Foundation

