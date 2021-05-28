Today at the News Stands

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers
Daily Graphic
*Ghana supports India with 150 oxygen concentrators
*Caregiver kills baby
B&FT
*Only 10% of oil and gas businesses are insured locally
*TOR on course to shake of its shackles by Q4
Daily Guide
*Five 'robber' cops caged
*Another long date for NAM1 trial
The Finder
*TOR to commission new furnace by 4th quarter
*Youth ingenuity gets government marketing support
The Daily Statesman
*$55m law village project begins
*Alleged coup plotters struggle with bail
The Chronicle
*CID denies investigating National Security
*KMA boss in hot water
The New Weekend Crusading Guide
*Land grab in East Legon
*Bediatuo rubbishes claim he sold National Centre for Culture