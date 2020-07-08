Today at the news stand

0
* GHS sounds alarm bells: 400 #COVID19 cases recorded daily

* ' Bring back Domelevo' campaign launched

* WAEC releases WASSCE timetable..examination begins July 20

Daily Guide:

* EC register 2M in one week

* Snr. Minister is #COVID19 postive

* 'Baptism of fire greets NDC running mate.

Ghanaian Observer:

* COVID19 scare at Accra Girls SHS: Government on top of situation - Dr. Adutwum

* KIA not for sale - Minister

