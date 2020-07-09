Today at the news stand

General News Thu, 9 Jul 2020
Click to read all about coronavirus →
Chronicle:
* Ex-GPHA manager pays GH?1.257m for D-G job oil license...accuses national security operative of defrauding him
* Domelevo saga: AkufoAddo has not breached any law - Govt
Daily Post:
*"Your choice of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a novel feat"- African women in leadership organization (AWLO) praise - Mahama
*NPP thugs assaulting our supporters at registration centers with the support of some police personnel and soldiers - NDC
Daily Searchlight:
* Economist commends the Ghana Cedi
* Baako hits back at Rawlings
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.