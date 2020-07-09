General News

Today at the news stand

Some stories making headlines

Chronicle:

* Ex-GPHA manager pays GH?1.257m for D-G job oil license...accuses national security operative of defrauding him



* Domelevo saga: AkufoAddo has not breached any law - Govt



Daily Post:



*"Your choice of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a novel feat"- African women in leadership organization (AWLO) praise - Mahama

*NPP thugs assaulting our supporters at registration centers with the support of some police personnel and soldiers - NDC



Daily Searchlight:



* Economist commends the Ghana Cedi



* Baako hits back at Rawlings

