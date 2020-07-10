Today at the news stand

0
General News Fri, 10 Jul 2020

Herald:

* Confusion over Akufo-Addo's health status

*Education Minister, GES and EC put SHS students in #COVID19 danger

* Names of Samira Bawumia and 3 Ministers named in GHC1 million scam

Ghanaian Observer:

*Voters ID: Government charges EC, Police to enforce #COVID19 protocols

* NPP backs EC's move to register SHS students on campus

Business24

* COVID-19 freezes US$4.7b worth of oil projects

* Tullow credits advance planning for limited virus impact on operations

* GACL, Kotoka Airport not for sale — Aviation Minister reiterates

