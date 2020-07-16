0
General News Thu, 16 Jul 2020

Click to read all about coronavirus →

Today at the news stand

123graph2020 Some stories making headlines

Photos (8)

Listen to the Article

Daily Graphic

* Govt releases GH?70m to schools, money for academic intervention, practical, technical exam

* Police delegation in Yendi over divisional commander's expulsion

The Chronicle

* After donating GH?10,000 for funeral: GHS rejects police report on the death of boy after yellow fever vaccination.

* Voter registration guarantee on sale.

* Brouhaha over GBC channels

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter