Today at the news stand

General News Thu, 6 Aug 2020
New Crusading Guide:
* Be an inspiration to the Youth..MCDan tells Shatta Wale as he lauds his recent achievement
*Rawlings had no plan for Ghana - Prof Kwamena Ahwoi
Chronicle:
*We are not babies with sharp teeth...Omane Boamah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Felix Kwakye Ofosu go bonkers over Kwamena Ahwoi's controversial book
*I'll use my 2nd term to industrialise Ghana - Prez
* Free SHS is valuable than Gold - Afenyo-Markin
Business Finder:
*COVID-19 packages: More must benefit..UNDP Economic advisor declares
*ADB posts impressive half year performance
