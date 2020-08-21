Today at the news stand

0
General News Fri, 21 Aug 2020

*Let's debate infrastructure track record - Mahama challenges Akufo-Addo

*New twist to GH?2M Gold theft case..National Security personnel, three others granted bail

Ghanaian Observer

* We have expanded infrastructural developments in all regions - Akufo-Addo

* Government cares for the vulnerable - Chief of Staff.

* President lauds Jospong over COVID-19 fight.

