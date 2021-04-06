Today at the news stand

0
Tue, 6 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Day Break:

Kumasi dumsor lasts till December

Government’s community mining program a disguised galamsey - Okyenhene

Thunder:

Government fixing power cuts while political saboteurs attack energy minister

Bagbin shares juicy jobs in parliament to NDC big boys - Majority leader cries in shock

Daily Graphic:

Calm down -Agencies probe cause of dead fishes

Make highlife national treasure - Veteran artistes

Daily Guide:

NDC civil war rages

Crowd rush for strange dead fishes

