Today at the news stand

Newspapers

Day Break:

Kumasi dumsor lasts till December



Government’s community mining program a disguised galamsey - Okyenhene



Thunder:



Government fixing power cuts while political saboteurs attack energy minister



Bagbin shares juicy jobs in parliament to NDC big boys - Majority leader cries in shock



Daily Graphic:

Calm down -Agencies probe cause of dead fishes



Make highlife national treasure - Veteran artistes



Daily Guide:



NDC civil war rages



Crowd rush for strange dead fishes