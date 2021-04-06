Today at the news stand

Tue, 6 Apr 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Day Break:
Kumasi dumsor lasts till December
Government’s community mining program a disguised galamsey - Okyenhene
Thunder:
Government fixing power cuts while political saboteurs attack energy minister
Bagbin shares juicy jobs in parliament to NDC big boys - Majority leader cries in shock
Daily Graphic:
Calm down -Agencies probe cause of dead fishes
Make highlife national treasure - Veteran artistes
Daily Guide:
NDC civil war rages
Crowd rush for strange dead fishes
