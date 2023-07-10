Today at the news stand

File photo

The Finder:

• I persuaded World Bank to inject $200 million into tree crops agenda - Dr. Akoto



• Alan Kyerematen has served NPP longer than his competitors - Nyamah



Daily Graphic:



• NHIS hits 17.2 million membership - highest since inception.



• Police arrest chief for destroying 33,000 rubber trees.



The Inquisitor:

• Mudslinging galore - amateurish video against Veep circulate.



• Dr. Prempeh is YPYC overall Africa Role Model in Politics and Governance.



Daily Guide:



• I’m Kufuor’s seed nurtured by Akufo-Addo - Bawumia



• Minister exposes Ablakwa’s ‘fallacy’ contract