Today at the news stand

Tue, 30 Jun 2020

Daily Graphic:

*Voters registration begins today...exercise to last for 28 days

* JHS three students to school

* Go out and register...President urges Ghanaians

Daily Searchlight:

* Register to show you are a true Ghanaian...December 7 elections won't be a West African election- Akufo-Addo

Daily Statesman:

* December election is for Ghanaians..President cautions unqualified persons to stay away from voters' registration

* President directs Domelevo to take his accumulated leave

