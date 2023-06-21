Today at the news stand June 21, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC
Afreximbank grants $280m loan for Boankra inland port
Constitution needs careful scrutiny before review -Dr S.K.B Asante
Alleviating economic hardship: Make personal sacrifices...Speaker at Graphic Business/Stanbic bank meeting tell govt, citizenry
GHANAIAN TIMES
High court decides on daily hearing of Gyakye Quayson case today
Lack of irrigation system affecting our farming activities, livelihoods - Tolon farness
Afreximbank supports Afum quality ltd with $280m for Boankra terminal project
DAILY GUIDE
'Bawumia' is NDC creation creation -Report
Mob chase 'killer' cop in court
'Burger' MP's review motion today
THE CHRONICLE
Coup trial: I never plotted to overthrow Akufo-Addo -A4
Public health alert: don't buy food from vendors with long artificials nails