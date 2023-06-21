0
Today at the news stand June 21, 2023

Newspapers Newsstand

Wed, 21 Jun 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC

Afreximbank grants $280m loan for Boankra inland port

Constitution needs careful scrutiny before review -Dr S.K.B Asante

Alleviating economic hardship: Make personal sacrifices...Speaker at Graphic Business/Stanbic bank meeting tell govt, citizenry

GHANAIAN TIMES

High court decides on daily hearing of Gyakye Quayson case today

Lack of irrigation system affecting our farming activities, livelihoods - Tolon farness

Afreximbank supports Afum quality ltd with $280m for Boankra terminal project

DAILY GUIDE

'Bawumia' is NDC creation creation -Report

Mob chase 'killer' cop in court

'Burger' MP's review motion today

THE CHRONICLE

Coup trial: I never plotted to overthrow Akufo-Addo -A4

Public health alert: don't buy food from vendors with long artificials nails

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
